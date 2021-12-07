EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:33, 07 December 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19 case incidence up to 173 says ISS chief

    None
    None
    ROME. KAZINFORM Italy's COVID-19 incidence rose to 173 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants in the period between November 29 and December 6 and contagion is strong among the unvaccinated, Silvio Brusaferro, the president of Italy's Higher Health Institute (ISS), said on Tuesday.

    The ISS put Italy's COVID incidence at 155 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants in the weekly coronavirus monitoring report on Friday, ANSA reports.

    «We are still in an epidemic situation,» Brusaferro said.

    «The figures show that the number of newly infected people is still increasing.

    «The circulation (of the virus) is affecting some groups more than others and there is a strong match to the unvaccinated population».

    Brusaferro said that 57% of the Italian population aged 80 or over have had a third COVID-vaccine booster dose.

    But he added that 6.57 million people in Italy aged 12 or over and eligible to be vaccinated had still not had their first jab.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!