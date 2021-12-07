COVID-19 case incidence up to 173 says ISS chief

ROME. KAZINFORM Italy's COVID-19 incidence rose to 173 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants in the period between November 29 and December 6 and contagion is strong among the unvaccinated, Silvio Brusaferro, the president of Italy's Higher Health Institute (ISS), said on Tuesday.

The ISS put Italy's COVID incidence at 155 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants in the weekly coronavirus monitoring report on Friday, ANSA reports.

«We are still in an epidemic situation,» Brusaferro said.

«The figures show that the number of newly infected people is still increasing.

«The circulation (of the virus) is affecting some groups more than others and there is a strong match to the unvaccinated population».

Brusaferro said that 57% of the Italian population aged 80 or over have had a third COVID-vaccine booster dose.

But he added that 6.57 million people in Italy aged 12 or over and eligible to be vaccinated had still not had their first jab.