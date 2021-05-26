COVID-19 cases decline in Atyrau rgn
According to the press service of the Atyrau region’s health office, of the 36 fresh infections, Atyrau city reported 21, the Tengiz oilfield – seven detected after screenings, Zhylyoisk district – three, and Inderisk, Kyzylkuginsk, Makhambet districts - one each. 16 symptomatic and 20 asymptomatic cases were reported.
46 COVID-19 patients made full recoveries in the region on May 24.
The number of residents under coronavirus treatment at home stood at 499, at the modular hospital - 161, at the second regional hospital - 123, at the phthisiopulmonology center – 47, at the district infectious diseases hospitals - 130, and at the infectious diseases hospital at the Tengiz oilfield - 53.
Atyrau region is in the «red zone» for the spread of COVID-19.