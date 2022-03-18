COVID-19 cases drop 33 times in March in Kazakhstan
«The Health Ministry carried out the instructions of the Head of State aimed at stabilizing the epidemiological situation in the country regarding COVID-19 vaccination and revaccination,» said the Head of the Kazakh Health Ministry.
As of today, the country sees the COVID-19 situation stabilize. The country's COVID-19 tally exceeds 1.3 million. 98% of the total number of people affected by the disease have defeated it. 8,350 patients are receiving treatment for COVID-19. All areas of Kazakhstan are in the «green zone» for COVID-19. The country registered up to 10 cases a day which is in line with the optimistic scenario.
The Minister noted that the stabilization of the COVID-19 situation has been achieved thanks to the effectiveness of the measures taken to prevent the COVID-19 spread, including the ongoing vaccination and revaccination drive.
As of today, 83% of the eligible adult population or 54% of Kazakhstan's population have received the first component of COVID-19 vaccines, and 80% of the eligible population or 52% of the country's total population the second component. 55% of the eligible population have been administered COVID-19 booster shots.
Up to 23 thousand people get COVID-19 vaccines and 27 thousand booster shots in Kazakhstan. The country's regions have over 4.8 million doses of vaccines at their disposal.