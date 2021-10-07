COVID-19 cases falling in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM «The daily coronavirus cases in Almaty fell from 1.16 to 0.2% since August 25, COVID-19 cases decreased by 74% at large,» Deputy Mayor Yerzhan Babakumarov told a press conference at the Central Communications Service under the Kazakh President.

Over 152,000 cases were recorded in the city since the beginning of the year. 85,000 of them were recorded between July 19 and October 6.

«Last summer and early 2021 the city overcame two waves caused by Wuhan coronavirus strain. This spring we faced the wave triggered off by Aplha strain. Delta coronavirus strain hit hard as it gripped the country since July 19,» he added.

«Notably, coronavirus cases keep on decreasing since August 26 up to present from 1,600 to 423 cases as of October 7,» he resumed.