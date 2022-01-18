EN
    18:03, 18 January 2022 | GMT +6

    COVID-19 cases grew 20 times in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The COVID-19 cases grew 20 times over the past month in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    Deputy PM of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov noted that for the past 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 9,700 new coronavirus cases.

    «The incidence rate increased by 20 times over the last month. All the country except for Turkestan region remains in the COVID-19 ‘red zone’. The most cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities, Karaganda and Atyrau regions,» he told a press conference.

    There are over 7,000 patients staying in the COVID-19 hospitals now against less than 3,000 treated in hospitals in December. The number of outpatients also grew by 4.8 times. COVID-19 patients in the hospitals grew from 200 to 1,000 in Nur-Sultan. The situation results in a greater burden on the country’s healthcare system.


