COVID-19 cases halved in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Sanitary doctors reported a decrease in coronavirus cases in North Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

For the past two weeks, there were confirmed 180 coronavirus cases which is twice as little as compared to the same period of the previous year, the sanitary and epidemiological control department’s press service reports.

Over the past 24 hours, there were reported six positive coronavirus cases, including two in the city of Petropavlovsk.

The region remains in the low COVID-19 risk green zone.

Since the pandemic outbreak, there were confirmed 46,187 coronavirus infections.