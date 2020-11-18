EN
    19:50, 18 November 2020 | GMT +6

    COVID-19 cases in Africa top 2 million

    ABUJA. KAZINFORM - The number of novel coronavirus cases in Africa has surpassed two million, a statistical website said Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

    According to Worldometer, the continent reported around 13,000 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

    The death toll in Africa has reached 48,112 with 337 more patients succumbing to the disease.

    South Africa remains the worst-hit country in the continent with its fatality count topping 20,400.

    Nearly 1.7 million patients in the continent have recovered from the virus.


