COVID-19 cases in Africa top 2 million

ABUJA. KAZINFORM - The number of novel coronavirus cases in Africa has surpassed two million, a statistical website said Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to Worldometer, the continent reported around 13,000 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

The death toll in Africa has reached 48,112 with 337 more patients succumbing to the disease.

South Africa remains the worst-hit country in the continent with its fatality count topping 20,400.

Nearly 1.7 million patients in the continent have recovered from the virus.