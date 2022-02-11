COVID-19 cases in Brazil add up to 26.9 mi

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM The number of deaths from complications associated with COVID-19 has reached 635,074 in Brazil. In 24 hours, the country reported another 1,264 fatalities.

In 24 hours, 178,814 positive diagnoses were recorded. Deaths under investigation add up to 3,172. In these cases, further examination is required in order to ascertain whether the cause of death was COVID-19, AgenciaBrasil reports.

Patients being monitored—when notification was made in the previous 14 days and the disease has not resulted in death, but still require attention—total 3,017,168.

By Wednesday, 23,303,192 people had recovered from COVID-19. The number accounts for 86.5 percent of the infected since the pandemic started.

The data can be found in the latest daily report published by Brazil’s Health Ministry on Wednesday evening (Feb. 9). The document combines figures submitted by municipal and state secretariats.

Vaccination

Until Wednesday, 369.6 million shots of the vaccine against COVID-19 had been administered in the country—168.3 million received the first dose, and 153.8 million the second or single dose. Over 43.3 million have received the booster shot.