COVID-19 cases in Brazil rise by 3,058 in one day

RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM - The amount of COVID-19 cases confirmed in a single day has set new a record in Brazil—3,058, adding up to 28,320, as per official figures. The number of deaths in 24 hours stood at 204, amounting to 1,736 countrywide, Agencia Brasil reports.

The increase in cases was 12 percent compared to Tuesday (Apr. 14), when 25,262 were reported. Deaths surged 13 percent from the 1,532 the day before.

São Paulo concentrates the highest number of deaths (778), three times as many as the second state, Rio de Janeiro (265). Next come Pernambuco (143), Ceará (116), and Amazonas (106). The mortality rate in the country has kept a steady 6.1 percent, the same as yesterday.

Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta and his nearest advisers talked about figures and the efforts to tackle the novel coronavirus during a press conference.

Mandetta talked about the difficulties in providing personal protection equipment and ventilators. He reiterated that the greatest source of supplies—China—halted exports in February and most of March.

Funds have been sent to states and municipalities, he added, and research lines have been financed and are currently in progress.

Regarding the coming months, the minister argued that authorities are still «getting to know the virus» and that no solution will be able to made the virus disappear overnight.