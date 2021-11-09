EN
    08:46, 09 November 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan exceed 950,000

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded 909 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total case tally to 950,539 countrywide, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    North Kazakhstan region logged the highest number of daily cases at 135. Coming in second is Pavlodar region with 133 fresh COVID-19 cases. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, and Karaganda region added the third highest number of coronavirus cases – 109 each.

    83 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kostanay region, 79 – in Almaty city, 76 – in Akmola region, 61 – in Almaty region, 50 – in East Kazakhstan region, 16 - in Shymkent city, 15 – in Zhambyl region, 10 – in West Kazakhstan region, 10 – in Turkestan region, 9 – in Atyrau region, 7 – in Kyzylorda region, 4 – in Aktobe region, and 3 – in Mangistau region.


