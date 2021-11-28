COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan exceed 970,000

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded 847 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total case tally to 970,092 countrywide, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

North Kazakhstan region logged the highest number of daily cases at 121. Coming in second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 117 fresh COVID-19 cases. Kostanay region added the third highest number of coronavirus cases – 102.

97 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Karaganda region, 93 – in Pavlodar region, 85 – in Almaty city, 83 – in Akmola region, 45 – in East Kazakhstan region, 37 – in Almaty region, 22 – in West Kazakhstan region, 13 – in Aktobe region, 9 – in Zhambyl region, 6 – in Kyzylorda region, 5 - in Shymkent city, 4 – in Atyrau region, 4 – in Turkestan region, and 4 – in Mangistau region.