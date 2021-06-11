EN
    08:45, 11 June 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan reach almost 400,000

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded 1,120 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, registered 205 new cases of the coronavirus infection. Ranked second is Karaganda region with 173 new COVID-19 cases. Almaty city added 137 fresh daily infections.

    East Kazakhstan and West Kazakhstan regions recorded 88 and 86 cases of the coronavirus infection, respectively.

    63 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Atyrau region, 55 – in Almaty region, 50 – in Akmola region, 47 – in Mangistau region, 40 – in Shymkent city, 37 – in Pavlodar region, 35 – in Kostanay region, 32 – in Zhambyl region, 21 – in North Kazakhstan region, 20 – in Aktobe region, 18 – in Kyzylorda region, and 13 – in Turkestan region.

    In total, 399,096 cases of the novel coronavirus have been recorded across Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic.


