EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:53, 20 September 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19 cases in schoolchildren grows in Almaty region

    None
    None
    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM 675 coronavirus cases in schoolchildren were recorded in Almaty region since the beginning of the new school year, Kazinform reports.

    Between September 1 and 20 there were recorded 675 coronavirus cases in schoolchildren, including 444 cases detected during offline schooling and 16 cases among those studying online. As a result, 422 classes in 190 schools were put under quarantine and moved to distance learning.

    103 coronavirus cases were registered among teachers, 32 of them contracted coronavirus during the summer vacations.

    As earlier reported, between September 1 and 7 there were registered 583 cases in pupils. It forced 341 classes in 167 schools or 5,042 students to move to online learning.


    Tags:
    Almaty region COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!