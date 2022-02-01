EN
    12:40, 01 February 2022 | GMT +6

    COVID-19 cases in schoolchildren rise in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – COVID-19 cases have increased among schoolchildren, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the Kazakh health ministry, over the past week the number of COVID-19 cases in schoolchildren has risen by 1.3 times. They account for over 10% of the total COVID-19 cases in Turkestan, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay regions as well as Shymkent and Nur-Sultan cities.

    «Taking into account the switching of learning to offline and greater susceptibility of younger people to the Omicron variant I call on the governors to ensure the sanitary epidemiological requirements, mask-wearing regime, class size and other set measures aiming at preventing COVID-19 in educational facilities are observed. Also, I urge parents of children older than 12 to vaccinate their children,» said the Kazakh health minister.


