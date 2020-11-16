COVID-19 cases in South Africa top 751,000

ABUJA. KAZINFORM - The number of coronavirus cases in South Africa has surpassed 751,000, the country’s Health Ministry reported Monday, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to the ministry’s data, the number of infections has risen by 1,842 to 751,024 while 35 people have died over the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 20,241.

Over 5 million tests have been conducted in the country so far.

A total of 693,467 patients have recovered from the disease.

Across Africa, nearly 2 million cases have been identified so far.