COVID-19 cases on the rise in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded 1,264 new cases of COVID-19, up 78 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Two areas in Kazakhstan reported three-digit number of daily infections. The cities of Almaty and Nur-Sultan added 366 and 285 new COVID-19 cases, respectively.

Ranked third is Karaganda region with 98 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection. Almaty region registered 91 new COVID-19 cases and West Kazakhstan region detected 81 patients with COVID-19.

50 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Akmola region, 47 – in Pavlodar region, 44 – in Kostanay region, 36 – in Shymkent city, 36 – in Atyrau region, 35 – in North Kazakhstan region, 28 – in East Kazakhstan region, 26 – in Aktobe region, 18 – in Zhambyl region, 13 – in Turkestan region, 6 – in Mangistau region, and 4 – in Kyzylorda region.

Nationwide, the overall number of COVID-19 cases has reached 229,217 since the start of the pandemic.