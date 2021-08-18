COVID-19: Cases reach 20.37 mi, deaths 569.4k in Brazil

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - The total number of people who caught COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 20,378,570. In 24 hours, 14,471 new cases were registered. The virus’s incidence in the country (number of cases in every 100 thousand people) stands at 9,697.3, Agencia Brasil reports.

People who lost their lives to COVID-19 added up to 569,492. From Sunday to Monday, health authorities confirmed 434 new deaths from the disease.

The mortality rate (deaths in every 100 thousand people) is 271. Health authorities also investigate 3,562 fatalities in order to determine whether they were caused by COVID-19.

Those who recovered from COVID-19 amounted to 19,255,927.

The data can be found in the daily report released by the Health Ministry on Monday (Aug. 16). The update combines figures made available by state secretariats on COVID-19 cases and related deaths.

States

Atop the list of Brazilian states with the highest death tolls are São Paulo (142,609), Rio de Janeiro (60,655), Minas Gerais (51,970), Paraná (36,535), and Rio Grande do Sul (33,768). The states with the fewest fatalities are Acre (1,808), Roraima (1,917), Amapá (1,936), Tocantins (3,621), and Alagoas (5,966).

Vaccination

Brazil’s Ministry of Health has distributed 203.9 million vaccines across all states plus the Federal District. A total of 115 million first doses have been administered, and 49 million people have completed the inoculation cycle.