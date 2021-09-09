COVID-19: Cases reach 20.91 mi, deaths total 584.1k in Brazil

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - The number of Brazilians assailed by COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic has risen to 20,913,578. In 24 hours, 13,645 new positive diagnoses were reported, as per official data, Agencia Brasil reports.

The amount of Brazilians killed due to pandemic now stands at 584,171. From Monday to Tuesday, health authorities registered 361 new fatalities linked to the disease.

There are also 3,511 deaths under investigation. In these situations, diagnoses depend on the result of tests concluded after the patient dies.

The update was released by the Ministry of Health on Tuesday evening (Sep. 7). The pandemic report combines data on cases and deaths sent by state health secretariats.

The number of people recovering from COVID-19 rose to 19,932,646—95.3 percent of the people infected in Brazil since the beginning of the pandemic.

States

Atop the list of Brazilian states with the highest death tolls are São Paulo (146,595), Rio de Janeiro (63,312), Minas Gerais (53,386), Paraná (37,830), and Rio Grande do Sul (34,350). At the bottom of the list are Acre (1,815), Roraima (1,957), Amapá (1,959), Tocantins (3,704), and Sergipe (6,001).

São Paulo also ranks first in number of cases, with 4.29 million positive diagnoses, followed by Minas Gerais (2.08 million) and Paraná (1.47 million). The states with the lowest case counts are Acre (89,899), Amapá (122,547), and Roraima (124,441).

Vaccination

According to the latest report published by the Health Ministry, 202.27 million vaccine doses have been administered in Brazil. Of these, 134.88 million are first doses, 67.38 were second or single doses.