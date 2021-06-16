COVID-19 cases surge in Asia-Pacific as Indonesia reports highest daily spike in over 3 months

HONG KONG. KAZINFORM Asia-Pacific countries were still witnessing rocketing COVID-19 infections on Wednesday as Indonesia reported the highest daily spike since late February, while India's tally reached 29.63 million.

Indonesia recorded 9,944 new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, marking the highest daily spike since Feb. 22 and bringing the total tally to 1,937,652, the health ministry said. The death toll added by 196 to 53,476, Xinhu a reports.

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 29,633,105, with 62,224 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours, said the country's health ministry.

Besides, 2,542 more patients died since Tuesday morning, taking the death toll to 379,573.

This was the ninth consecutive day when less than 100,000 cases were registered in India, after peaking to over 400,000 for several days in April and May.

There are currently 865,432 active cases, a decrease of 47,946 during the past 24 hours.

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 5,414 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,332,832.

The death toll climbed to 23,121 after 158 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.

Pakistan on Tuesday confirmed 1,038 new cases, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said.

The NCOC, a department leading Pakistan's campaign against the pandemic, said that the country's number of overall cases has risen to 944,065, including 882,332 recoveries.

There are 39,905 active cases under treatment across the country, including 2,490 in critical condition.

According to the NCOC, the pandemic killed 46 people on Tuesday, raising the overall death toll to 21,828.

Cambodia's case tally has risen to 40,157 after 693 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Seven more fatalities were confirmed, taking the death toll to 368, the ministry said, adding that 754 more patients recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 34,325.

South Korea reported 545 more cases, raising the total number of infections to 149,191.

One more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,993.