COVID-19 cases surging among schoolchildren

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi told about an increase in COVID-19 cases among pupils, Kazinform reports.

«Since the beginning of the 4th term at schools some 3,706 pupils were tested positive for coronavirus. Out of which 1,093 studied at schools in person, 2,613 online,» the Minister told the Government meeting.

The most cases were recorded among schoolchildren studying offline in Karaganda, Kyzylorda and North Kazakhstan regions. The most cases were detected among those studying online in Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities.

The Minister stressed that all akimats (city and regional administrations) should constantly monitor observance of sanitary and epidemiological regulations and adhere to preventive measures at educational facilities, such as disinfection and wet sweeping. Wearing of masks is a must. The ‘red zone’ regions are asked not to resume offline schooling.