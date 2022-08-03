EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:10, 03 August 2022 | GMT +6

    COVID-19 cases surging in Atyrau region

    None
    None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM The number of coronavirus cases keeps on growing in Atyrau region. Over the past 24 hours 44 new cases were recorded in the region, the regional healthcare department reports.

    Of which 30 were detected in the city of Atyrau, 4 in Zhylyoi, another 4 in Isatay districts, 3 in Inder district. 37 coronavirus patients developed clinical symptoms of the virus, 7 are asymptomatic. 15 people recovered from COVID-19 last day.

    847 people are being treated for COVID-19 at home, 40 are staying in the hospital, 16 in the district infectious diseases hospitals.

    As earlier reported, the region remains in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Regions Atyrau region Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!