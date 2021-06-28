EN
    16:25, 28 June 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19 cases surging in Kazakh capital

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chief state sanitary doctor of Nur-Sultan Sarkhat Beissenova told about the city epidemiological situation, Kazinform reports.

    «The city epidemiological situation is unfavorable, the city remains in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’. The number of registered coronavirus cases in Nur-Sultan grew from 350 up to 620 cases over the past week,» she told a briefing. Sge stressed that coronavirus cases last week surged by 65% as compared to the previous one.

    Since the beginning of the year the number of coronavirus cases in the city exceeded 45,000, and 63,968 since the pandemic outbreak.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Nur-Sultan Coronavirus Top Story
