COVID-19 cases up again in Kazakhstan
Almaty city topped all areas in Kazakhstan with 715 new COVID-19 cases registered in one day. Ranked second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 548 new coronavirus cases. Almaty region had the third highest number of fresh daily infections – 369.
Karaganda region added 171 COVID-19 cases in past day. It is followed by Aktobe region with 166 fresh coronavirus cases. Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions detected 146 and 130 new COVID-19 cases, respectively.
99 people tested positive for coronavirus in Akmola region, 85 – in Shymkent city, 59 – in East Kazakhstan region, 44 – in North Kazakhstan region, 42 – in Kyzylorda region, 39 – in Zhambyl region, 37 – in Pavlodar region, 32 – in Kostanay region, 31 – in Mangistau region, and 21 – in Turkestan region.
The total number of COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan since the onset of the pandemic has climbed to 266,677.