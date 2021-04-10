COVID-19 cases up again in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has reported 2,734 new cases of the coronavirus infection, up 294 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city topped all areas in Kazakhstan with 715 new COVID-19 cases registered in one day. Ranked second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 548 new coronavirus cases. Almaty region had the third highest number of fresh daily infections – 369.

Karaganda region added 171 COVID-19 cases in past day. It is followed by Aktobe region with 166 fresh coronavirus cases. Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions detected 146 and 130 new COVID-19 cases, respectively.

99 people tested positive for coronavirus in Akmola region, 85 – in Shymkent city, 59 – in East Kazakhstan region, 44 – in North Kazakhstan region, 42 – in Kyzylorda region, 39 – in Zhambyl region, 37 – in Pavlodar region, 32 – in Kostanay region, 31 – in Mangistau region, and 21 – in Turkestan region.

The total number of COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan since the onset of the pandemic has climbed to 266,677.