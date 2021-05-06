COVID-19 cases up by 2,443 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 2,443 new daily cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

With 651, Almaty city has had the highest number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases. Nur-Sultan city and Karaganda region are second and third - 398 and 245, respectively.

The triple-digit COVID-19 cases have also been reported in Almaty (200), West Kazakhstan (151), Pavlodar (123), and Akmola (101) regions.

Aktobe region has reported the biggest double-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 infections – 86, followed by East Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions – 84 and 83, accordingly.

70 fresh COVID-19 cases have been spotted in Shymkent city, 69 in Zhambyl region, 60 in Mangistau region, 36 in Turkestan region, 32 in Kyzylorda region, 23 in North Kazakhstan region, and 25 in Kostanay region.

The country’s COVID-19 tally stands at 334,812.