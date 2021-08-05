COVID-19: Cases up to 19.98 mi, deaths 558.4k in Brazil

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Figures from Brazil’s Health Ministry show that 20,503 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 and 464 died from the disease in 24 hours, Agencia Brasil reports.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Brazil has seen 19,938,358 positive diagnoses and 556,834 deaths from COVID-19. Altogether, 18,645,993 have recovered from the disease.

The data can be found in the ministry’s daily update, released Sunday (Aug. 1). The document combines figures collected by state health secretariats on cases and deaths linked to COVID-19.

States

São Paulo is the state with the highest number of fatalities from the novel coronavirus (139,039). Next come Rio de Janeiro, with 59,298, and Minas Gerais, with 50,611. Acre has the lowest death count, 1,800, followed by Roraima, with 1,857, and Amapá, with 1,907.

Vaccination

According to the Ministry of Health, 184.4 million doses of the vaccine have been distributed across Brazil. Of these, 142.2 million have been administered, 100.9 million of which as the first dose, 41.4 million as the second or single dose.