COVID-19: Cases up to 20.2 mi, deaths at 565.7k in Brazil

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - The amount of people who contracted COVID-19 in Brazil since the beginning of the pandemic went up to 20,245,085. In 24 hours, 32,443 new cases were reported, Agencia Brasil reports.

From Tuesday to Wednesday, health authorities confirmed 975 new deaths from COVID-19, which rose the country’s total death count to 565,748.

Those who recovered from the disease added up to 19,092,832.

The data can be found in the daily update by the Health Ministry, released Wednesday (11).

States

Atop the list of Brazilian states with the highest death tolls for COVID-19 are São Paulo (141,664), Rio de Janeiro (60,266), Minas Gerais (51,502), Paraná (36,065), and Rio Grande do Sul (33,669).

Acre (1,805), Roraima (1,902), Amapá (1,931), Tocantins (3,585), and Alagoas (5,923), in turn, are the states with the lowest number of fatalities in the country.