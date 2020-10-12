COVID-19-causing virus can survive 28 days at 20°C, study finds

SYDNEY. KAZINFORM The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can survive at least 28 days on some common surfaces, according to a study by Australia's science agency published Monday.

SARS-CoV-2, responsible for the pandemic that has infected more than 37 million people, including 1.1 million deaths, can survive about 10 days longer than Influenza A, said the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO), EFE-EPA reports.