EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:49, 05 May 2022 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: Child hospital admissions down 7.7% - FIASO

    None
    None
    ROME. KAZINFORM The number of children in hospital in Italy with COVID-19 was down by 7.7% on May 3 compared to the previous week, the Italian Federation of Health and Hospital Agencies (FIASO) said on Wednesday.

    It said that babies aged six months or younger accounted for 15% of hospital COVID cases in children, ANSA reports.

    It said in 33% of those cases, they were the children of unvaccinated parents.

    It said 50% of cases regarded children aged up to four.

    COVID-19 vaccines are not currently available for under-fives.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Healthcare Coronavirus ANSA News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!