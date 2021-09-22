COVID-19: Cinemas, theatres may soon be able to go up to 75-80% capacity - Costa

ROME. KAZINFORM Health Undersecretary Andrea Costa said Tuesday that the government is likely to allow Italy's cinemas and theatres to use 75-80% of their capacity as an intermediate step before they are allowed to fill their venues completely.

At the moment cinemas and theatres can only sell tickets for 50% of their capacity for shows due to COVID-19 prevention measures, ANSA reports.

But the government has said it will review the situation at the end of the month, in the light of the fact that people need to have the Green Pass vaccine passport in order to attend shows.