EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:41, 23 January 2022 | GMT +6

    COVID-19 claims 12 more lives in one day

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of January 21 Kazakhstan recorded 12 deaths due to COVID-19, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.



    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!