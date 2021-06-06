EN
    10:08, 06 June 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19 claims 15 more lives in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Healthcare Ministry of Kazakhstan made public the latest COVID-19 death toll the countrywide as of June 4, its press service reports.

    3 people died in Nur-Sultan, 4 in Karaganda region, 2 in Shymkent, 1 in Atyrau region, 1 in Kyzylorda region, 1 in Pavlodar, one more in Mangistau region and another in West Kazakhstan.

    As of June 4 Kazakhstan recorded 89 more COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, 3 more victims. 13 people recovered.

    Since August 1 Kazakhstan confirmed 55,783 cases, 931 deaths and 51,501 recoveries.


