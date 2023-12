NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 17 people died from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of March 29, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service informs.

24,642 people are being treated for coronavirus the countrywide as of March 31, 2021. 8,327 of them are staying at hospitals. 353 patients are in critical condition, 76 in extremely critical condition, while 46 are on life support.