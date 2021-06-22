EN
    19:36, 22 June 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: Cluster of Delta variant cases in north Italy

    ROME. KAZINFORM - The local heath authority of the northern Italian city of Piacenza has uncovered a cluster of 24 cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19, local daily La Libertà reported on Tuesday, ANSA reports.

    The cases are linked to two logistics firms situated in the area between Piacenza and Cremona.
    Ten of the cases regard employees of these firms while 14 are friends, acquaintances or relatives, the daily said.


