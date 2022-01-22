COVID-19: Contagion curve starting to stabilize - ISS

ROME. KAZINFORM Silvio Brusaferro, the head of Higher Health Institute (ISS), said Friday that the curve of the latest wave of COVID-19 contagion in Italy was starting to stabilize.

«We are seeing a start of the stabilization of the curve and a slowing of the Rt (transmission) index with respect to previous weeks,» Brusaferro said as he presented the weekly coronavirus monitoring report of the health ministry and the ISS, ANSA reports.

«The curve show slowing growth of the epidemic».

Italy's COVID-19 Rt transmission number has fallen while the case incidence is steady, according to the latest coronavirus monitoring report.

The report said that Rt number in the December 22-January 4 period was 1.31, down from 1.56 in last week's report. It added, however, that this week's figure may be slightly lower than it should be because some regions had problems sending in their data.

An Rt number above 1 indicates that the epidemic is expanding.

It said the incidence was 2,011 COVID cases for every 100,000 inhabitants, largely steady with respect to last week's figure of 1,988. It said the proportion of ordinary-ward hospital places occupied by coronavirus sufferers was up from 27.1% to 31.6%.

But the COVID occupancy rate in intensive care units was effectively steady at 17.3%, compared to 17.5% on January 15.

Valle d'Aosta is the region with the highest COVID occupancy rate in ordinary wards at 54.5%, followed by Calabria (40.1%) and Liguria (39.7%).

The regions with the highest proportion of ICU beds taken up by coronavirus patients were Marche (23.9%) and Friuli Venezia Giulia (22.9%).

The autonomous province has the highest COVID incidence at 3,468.7 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants.