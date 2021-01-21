COVID-19 daily tally reaches 1,180 in Kazakhstan
The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, has added the biggest number of fresh daily infection – 237. Coming in second is Pavlodar region with 140 new COVID-19 cases. Akmola region and Almaty city have reported 132 and 115 new COVID-19 cases in the last day.
82 people have tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Almaty region, 82 – in Atyrau region, 78 – in North Kazakhstan region, 71 – in Karaganda region, 67 – in Kostanay region, 55 – in West Kazakhstan region, 31 – in East Kazakhstan region, 25 – in Zhambyl region, 18 – in Turkestan region, 17 – in Mangistau region, 14 - Shymkent city, 10 – in Aktobe region, and 6 – in Kyzylorda region.
Nationwide, the number of COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic has reached 172,412.