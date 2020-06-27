EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:02, 27 June 2020 | GMT +6

    COVID-19 death toll goes up in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has just added more coronavirus-related deaths to the overall death toll, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    Eight new lethal cases have been registered in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.

    Five men born in 1959, 1947, 1943, 1954 and 1955 and three women born in 1976, 1942 and 1948 died of the coronavirus infection in the city.

    The COVID-19 death toll has climbed to 158.

    Kazakhstan has registered 20,319 cases of the coronavirus infection since the onset of the pandemic this spring. 12,589 people have already recovered in the country.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!