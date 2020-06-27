COVID-19 death toll goes up in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has just added more coronavirus-related deaths to the overall death toll, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Eight new lethal cases have been registered in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.

Five men born in 1959, 1947, 1943, 1954 and 1955 and three women born in 1976, 1942 and 1948 died of the coronavirus infection in the city.

The COVID-19 death toll has climbed to 158.

Kazakhstan has registered 20,319 cases of the coronavirus infection since the onset of the pandemic this spring. 12,589 people have already recovered in the country.