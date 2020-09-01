COVID-19 death toll hits 1,588 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 65 more deaths from COVID-19 from August 24 to 30, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Out of 65 COVID-19 fatalities registered in the period from August 24 to 30, 3 have been recorded in Nur-Sultan city, 13 in Almaty city, 1 in Shymkent city, 4 in Akmola region, 6 in Almaty region, 10 in Atyrau region, 12 in East Kazakhstan region, 1 in Zhambyl region, 3 in West Kazakhstan region, 5 in Karaganda region, 2 in Kyzylorda region, and 5 in Pavlodar region, taking the total COVID-19 death toll in the country to 1,588.