    14:08, 26 May 2020 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: Death toll in Brazil reaches 23,400

    BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil on Tuesday confirmed a total of 23,473 fatalities from the coronavirus as 807 more deaths were reported over the past 24 hours.

    According to the Health Ministry data, the number of COVID-19 cases jumped to 374,898 with 11,687 new cases registered in a day.

    Brazil, which has the largest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Latin America, is the world’s second worst-hit country after the US in terms of the number of cases.

    The pandemic has killed more than 346,200 worldwide, with nearly 5.5 million confirmed cases, while recoveries have reached nearly 2.23 million, according to a running tally of the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

    Source: Anadolu Agency


