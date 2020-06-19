COVID-19 death toll in Kazakhstan surpasses 100

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan has recorded five more coronavirus-related deaths, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

One male patient born in 1988 has died in Nur-Sultan city, one male patient born in 1956 – in Karaganda region, two males born in 1962 and 1965 – in Almaty city, and one more male patient born in 1980 – in Akmola region.

The new lethal cases has brought the total death toll of the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan to 105, including 25 lethal cases in Nur-Sultan city, 17 – in Almaty city, 12 – in Shymkent city, 7 – in Akmola region, 1 – in Aktobe region, 3 – in Atyrau region, 1 – in East Kazakhstan region, 1 – in Zhambyl region, 6 – in West Kazakhstan region, 10 – in Karaganda region, 2 – in Kostanay region, 2 – in Mangistau region, 13 – in Pavlodar region, and 5 – in Turkestan region.