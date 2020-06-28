EN
    12:33, 28 June 2020 | GMT +6

    COVID-19 death toll surpasses 170 in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Seven more coronavirus-related deaths have been registered in Kazakhstan today, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    Three people born in 1940, 1957 and 1970 died of the coronavirus infection in Karaganda region.

    Two men born in 1960 and 1950 passed away in Aktobe region.

    One man born in 1942 and another one born in 1972 died of COVID-19 in Almaty region and Shymkent city, respectively.

    The new lethal cases brought the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Kazakhstan to 173.


