COVID-19: Deaths add up to 553.1, cases total 19.79 mi

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - The total number of deaths caused by COVID-19 has reached 553,179. From Tuesday to Wednesday, health authorities confirmed 1,344 new deaths from COVID-19, Agencia Brasil reports.

The amount of fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic stands at 19,797,086. In 24 hours, 48,013 positive diagnoses for COVID-19 were registered.

There are also 713,601 cases being monitored, which happens when health agents observe how the state of patients may evolve.

The data were released Wednesday evening (Jul. 28) by the Ministry of Health in its daily update, combining figures collected by state health authorities on cases and deaths linked to COVID-19.

People who recovered from COVID-19 now add up to 18,530,306.

States

Atop the list of Brazilian states with the highest death tolls for COVID-19 stand São Paulo (138,101), Rio de Janeiro (58,766), Minas Gerais (50,059), Paraná (34,965), Rio Grande do Sul (33,147). The states with the lowest number of fatalities are Acre (1,798), Roraima (1,841), Amapá (1,902), Tocantins (3,484), and Alagoas (5,759).

Vaccination

The Health Ministry has distributed 175.8 million vaccine doses against COVID-19, and administered 97.6 million shots as the first dose, 39.5 million as the second or only those.



