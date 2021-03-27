COVID-19 deaths, cases on rise in Arab countries

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM - Tunisia, Morocco and Kuwait announced more coronavirus cases and deaths on Friday as they continued efforts to contain the disease, Anadolu Agency reports.

Tunisia’s Health Ministry said 21 people died in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 8,684.

It said the virus was detected in 745 more people, bringing the number of infections to 248,782.

With the latest additions, the recovery tally reached 214,916.

Morocco

The Health Ministry said 514 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The latest cases took the total to 493,867.

Another five virus-caused deaths were recorded, taking the death toll to 8,793.

The number of people recovering also rose to 481,597.

Kuwait

A total of 12 more people died from COVID-19, 1,548 were infected and 1,253 recovered, announced the Health Ministry.

The death toll rose to 1,270 and the number of cases reached 225,980 while 210,024 patients have recovered.

COVID-19

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed more than 2.76 million lives in 192 countries and regions.

More than 125.9 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 71.34 million, according to figures compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.