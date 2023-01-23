EN
    20:45, 23 January 2023 | GMT +6

    COVID-19 deaths down 14% in one week in Italy says GIMBE

    ROME. KAZINFORM Italy registered 495 COVID-19 deaths in the January 13-19 period, down by 14.1% on the 576 recorded the previous week, the GIMBE medical foundation said Monday in its weekly coronavirus monitoring report.

    It said the number of COVID patients in Italian intensive-care units had fallen by 26.8% in this period and the number of coronavirus sufferers in ordinary hospital wards had dropped by 22.1%, ANSA reports.

    The number of new COVID cases stayed on a downward trend in the period in question, falling by 38.3% from 84,000 to 52,000.

    The report said 11.8 people who are elderly or clinically vulnerable have still not had a fourth dose of a COVID vaccine.

    It said 2.5 people eligible for a fifth dose, recommended to the over-80s, residents in care homes and clinically vulnerable over-60s, have not had it.

    GIMBE called on Health Minister Orazio Schillaci to «update all the data on the vaccination campaign».



