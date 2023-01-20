COVID-19 deaths down 9% worldwide in past week — WHO

GENEVA. KAZINFORM More than 2.7 million people worldwide have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus infection worldwide between January 9 and 15, with almost 13,000 deaths registered in the reported period, the World Health Organization said in its weekly bulletin on Friday.

Cases declined by 9%, and fatalities grew by less than 1% in the reported period, the global organization said, TASS reports.

According to the organization’s COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update, a total of 2,754,445 COVID-19 cases and 12,923 related deaths were reported to the organization between January 9 and 15.

The biggest number of new cases registered over the past week was reported by Japan (1,025,321), followed by the United States (415,864), South Korea (286,291), Australia (191,750) and China (190,451). United States accounts for the majority of COVID-related deaths registered in the reported period (3,922), followed by Japan (2,849), China (802), Australia (742) and France.

A noticeable growth in cases compared to the previous seven-day period of January 2-8 was reported by Eastern Mediterranean (up 6%). However, cases declined in Africa (down 40%), Europe (down 35%), Southeast Asia (down 17%) and America (down 12%).

The number of new weekly deaths decreased in Europe (down 40%) and Southeast Asia (down 13%), but grew in Western Pacific (up 43%), America (up 10%) and Eastern Mediterranean (up 9%).

As of January 19, 2023, a total of 663,248,631 million confirmed cases and over 6,709,387 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported globally since the start of the pandemic. Over the past day 234,863 new cases and 983 deaths were registered worldwide.

Photo: tass.com