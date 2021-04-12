COVID-19 deaths on the rise in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Since February there has been a 1.7fold rise in COVID-19 fatalities in the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Addressing today’s government session, Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi said that COVID-19 fatalities are on the rise in Kazakhstan. He pointed to the 1.4fold rise in COVID-19 deaths since February this year, with Nur-Sultan Almaty cities, and Almaty region accounting for 57% of all COVID-19 deaths.

He went on to say that given the worsening COVID-19 situation the number of daily tests for the coronavirus infection has been increased to up to 48 thousand in April, which is 41% of the country’s daily testing capacity.

He said that all regions are taking extra restrictive measures to tackle the current COVID-19 situation, calling for continuous control over the situation, rapid response, and preventive and anti-epidemic measures.