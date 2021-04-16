COVID-19: Deaths reach 361.8 thousand in Brazil

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - The total amount of lives lost to COVID-19 in Brazil rose to 361,884, after another 3,459 fatalities in the country were counted from Tuesday to Wednesday (Apr. 14), Agencia Brasil reports.

There are also 3,609 deaths under investigation by health teams, as in some cases the cause of death is only determined after a patient dies.

The new data can be found in the daily report on the pandemic by the country’s Health Ministry, released on Wednesday evening (14). The document combines figures sent through by state health authorities.

The country’s total case load has escalated to 13,673,509. In 24 hours, 83,513 new positive diagnoses were confirmed.

By the time the figures were published, 12,170,771 people had recovered from the disease, and 1,140,852 had an active case of the disease, and were being monitored by health agents.

States

The state with the highest death toll for COVID-19 is São Paulo, with 85,475. Next come Rio de Janeiro (40,091), Minas Gerais (28,636), Rio Grande do Sul (22,565), and Paraná (19,715).

Those with the lowest amount of fatalities are Acre (1,374), Roraima (1,417), Amapá (1,432), Tocantins (2,309), and Sergipe (3,849).

Vaccination

By Wednesday evening, 47.8 million vaccine doses had been distributed. Of these, 31.4 million doses were administered—24 million as the first dose, 7.4 as the second.