    11:15, 17 June 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: Deaths reach 490,696, cases add up to 17,533,221 in Brazil

    BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil has surpassed 490 thousand deaths from COVID-19. In 24 hours, health authorities reported 2,468 new fatalities stemming from the disease, bringing the number of people who lost their lives to the pandemic up to 490,696, Agencia Brasil reports.

    The figures can be found in the daily update, released Tuesday evening (Jun. 15) by the Ministry of Health. The document combines data on cases and deaths raised by state health secretariats.

    The number of people infected since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 17,533,221. From Monday to Tuesday, 80,609 new cases were confirmed. The country also has 1,097,879 active cases being monitored. Those who recovered add up to 15,944,646—90.9 percent of the total infected.

    States

    The ranking of Brazilian states with the highest death tolls for COVID-19 is headed by São Paulo (119,110). Next come Rio de Janeiro (53,242), Minas Gerais (43,206), and Rio Grande do Sul (29,701).

    Those with the lowest amount of lives lost to the pandemic are Roraima (1,680), Acre (1,721), Amapá (1,778), Tocantins (3,042), and Alagoas (5,038).

    Vaccination

    Thus far, 110,245 million doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 have been distributed to the states. Of those, 80.2 million doses have been administered—56.4 million as the first dose, 23.7 million as the second.


