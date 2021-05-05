COVID-19: Deaths rise to 408.6 thousand, cases total 14.7 million in Brazil

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Lives lost to the COVID-19 pandemic in Brazil have risen to 408,622 in Brazil, as per the last update released Monday evening (May 3) by the country’s Ministry of Health. In 24 hours, 983 fatalities from the disease were registered, Agencia Brasil reports.

There are also 3,654 deaths under investigation, as in some cases the cause of death is still being determined after a patient dies.

The number of people infected since the beginning of the pandemic stands at 14,779,529. From Sunday to Monday, state health secretariats added 24,619 positive diagnoses to the statistics.

The data from the report are released every evening, and combines figures sent through by state health secretariats on the cases and deaths registered that day.

According to the ministry, Brazil has 13,336,476 people who have recovered from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. This accounts for 90.2 percent of the total of people who have been infected with the virus. Also reported, however, were 1,034,431 active cases currently being monitored.

States

The ranking of Brazilian states with the highest death tolls for COVID-19 is headed by São Paulo (97,172), followed by Rio de Janeiro (44,897), Minas Gerais (34,313), Rio Grande do Sul (25,165), and Paraná (22,674).

Those with the lowest amount of lives claimed by the pandemic are Roraima (1,513), Acre (1,522), Amapá (1,561), Tocantins (2,587), and Alagoas (4,275).

Vaccination

Thus far, 70.7 million vaccine doses against COVID-19 have been distributed to states and municipalities across Brazil. Of these, 43.5 million doses have been applied—29.6 million as the first dose, 13.9 million as the second.