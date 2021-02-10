COVID-19: Deaths surpass 232 thousand, cases stand at 9.5 mi in Brazil

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - The number of people who succumbed to COVID-19 in Brazil went up to 232,170. In 24 hours, 636 deaths were reported. There are also 2,822 fatalities under investigation in the country, Agencia Brasil reports.

The total number of people infected with the novel coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 9,548,087. In 24 hours, 23,439 new cases were confirmed by sanitary authorities.

The data can be found in the daily update released by the Health Ministry on Monday (Feb. 8). The report combines figures from state health secretariats across the country.

Altogether, 868,264 people are being monitored with an active case of the disease, and 8,447,645 have recovered.

States

On the list of Brazilian states with the highest death tolls are São Paulo (54,663), Rio de Janeiro (30,700), Minas Gerais (15,967), Rio Grande do Sul (11,028), and Ceará (10,612). Those with the lowest number of fatalities are Acre (893), Roraima (896), Amapá (1,083), Tocantins (1,425), and Rondônia (2,369).

São Paulo also ranks first in case tally, with 1,851,776, followed by Minas Gerais (776,215), Bahia (609,755), Santa Catarina (595,952), and Paraná (571,355).