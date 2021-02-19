COVID-19: Deaths surpass 242 thousand, cases add up to nearly 10 mi in Brazil

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - The number of people who did not resist COVID-19 in Brazil rose to 242,090. In 24 hours, 1,150 deaths were reported. There are also 2,776 deaths in investigation countrywide, Agencia Brasil reports.

The total of people infected with the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 9,978,747. In 24 hours, 56,766 new cases were confirmed by sanitary authorities.

The data are in the daily update released Wednesday evening (Feb. 17) by the Ministry of Health. The document combines figures from state health secretariats across Brazil.

Altogether, there are 786,207 people with an active case of the disease being monitored by health professionals; 8,950,450 patients have recovered.

States

On the list of Brazilian states with the highest death tolls are São Paulo (56,960), Rio de Janeiro (31,701), Minas Gerais (17,109), and Rio Grande do Sul (11,479). Those with the lowest amount of fatalities are Acre (940), Roraima (995), Amapá (1,116), Tocantins (1,461), and Rondônia (2,586).

In number of cases, São Paulo also ranks first (1,938,712), followed by Minas Gerais (816,901), Bahia (639,227), Santa Catarina (622,727), and Paraná (601,554).